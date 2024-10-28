Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield city centre will be filled with 1,000 lanterns when it celebrates the Chinese New Year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On February 1 and 2 next year, Sheffield is set to celebrate the Lunar Chinese New Year with the biggest festival yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will transform the city centre into a celebration of culture, with a programme of events and performances designed to engage people from all walks of life.

It comes thanks to Cultural Inclusive, a community interest company with backing and support from Sheffield City Council and the Sheffield BID.

Celebrations for the Year of the Snake in Sheffield are set to be the biggest in the city yet. | Yu Wang

The official launch event for the festival was held at China Red on October 15 where key figures including founder Jerry Cheung and the Right Honourable Lord Mayor of Sheffield spoke about the significance of the upcoming celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jerry Cheung said: "As part of Cultural Inclusive, we’re incredibly proud to be organising this year’s Sheffield Lunar Chinese New Year Festival.

“Our mission is to create an inclusive platform that celebrates the richness and diversity of all cultures, and events like this offer a perfect opportunity to showcase that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What can Sheffield expect for the Lunar New Year 2025?

The launch event earlier this month offered a first glimpse into the plans for the 2025 festival, which promises to be the largest Lunar New Year celebration Sheffield has ever seen.

The 2025 festival will feature 1,000 Chinese lanterns illuminating Sheffield’s streets, with a main stage set in the Peace Gardens hosting a full schedule of performances.

A major highlight will be the World Champion Foshan Lion Dance Troupe, travelling from Foshan in China to perform in Sheffield for the first time. Known for their acrobatics and awe-inspiring movements on a towering 15-metre structure, this performance is set to be a truly spectacular moment in the city's calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the 2025 celebrations a stage will be placed in the Peace Gardens for more performances like this. | Yuna

Zodiac lanterns measuring two metres in height will also be displayed across the city centre, each representing one of the Chinese zodiac signs. These lanterns will have QR codes, allowing visitors to discover their personal zodiac and explore the significance of the Year of the Snake.

For decades, Sheffield has marked the Lunar New Year with colourful performances at venues such as City Hall. However, in recent years, the festival has grown into a much larger, city-wide celebration.

Building on the success of last year’s events, the 2025 festival will feature even more live performances, workshops, food traders, and cultural activities, bringing people of all backgrounds together to celebrate the city’s diverse spirit.

For more information, visit: https://www.cultural-inclusive.com/