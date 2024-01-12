Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Colin Ross is continuing his year of support for St Luke’s Hospice by hosting a special charity ball.

Supported by Unison Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, the ball will be held in the 1867 Suite at Hillsborough Stadium on Friday March 1.

Tickets cost £45 each or £400 for a table of ten for the evening that will also include a three-course dinner, live entertainment, an auction and tombola.

Sponsorship packages are also available, starting at £250 and offering supporters a minimum of two tickets to the evening as well as the opportunity to have names and logos on promotional materials, including the event’s webpage, Facebook page and menu cards.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield County Colin Ross

“Many of us will be touched by a terminal illness, either personally or as it affects family and friends and this is why it is so important for the community of Sheffield to support the work of St Luke’s,” said event organiser John Campbell.