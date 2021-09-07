Live music set to return at popular Sheffield pub
A much-loved pub in Sheffield will see the return of live music this month.
Live music returns to The Red Deer, Pitt Street on September 18, with guitar and vocals from talented Sheffield musician Robert Hinchliffe, who will play a selection of music including Classic Rock and Blues, plus some original songs from his albums, Stay Cool, Up Near The Sky, Songs, Blues on My Side.
Robert began playing the guitar at the age of around 14 and is known for playing acoustic guitar in folk clubs.
He has since started playing blues, rock and even jazz-rock.
On Saturday, September 18, Robert will take to the stage inside the Red Deer venue at around 8:30 pm to put on a show for visitors.
The Red Deer will be collecting money for Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind during the event.
No reservations are required for the event, and more info can be found at www.thereddeersheffield.co.uk