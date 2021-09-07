Live music set to return at popular Sheffield pub

Live music returns to The Red Deer, Pitt Street on September 18, with guitar and vocals from talented Sheffield musician Robert Hinchliffe, who will play a selection of music including Classic Rock and Blues, plus some original songs from his albums, Stay Cool, Up Near The Sky, Songs, Blues on My Side.

Robert began playing the guitar at the age of around 14 and is known for playing acoustic guitar in folk clubs.

He has since started playing blues, rock and even jazz-rock.

The Red Deer on Pitt Street.

On Saturday, September 18, Robert will take to the stage inside the Red Deer venue at around 8:30 pm to put on a show for visitors.

The Red Deer will be collecting money for Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind during the event.