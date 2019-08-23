Live music comes to Sheffield with Party in the Park celebrations
A month of music is heading to Sheffield, with three ‘parties in the park’ to be held at locations across the city.
Live music from Michael Bublé, Robbie Williams, Jersey Boys, and Madness tribute acts will take over the city throughout September, with performances at Oxley Park, Herdings Park, and Parson Cross Park.
Each party will have a music stage, as well as a host of children’s activities from 11am to 4pm.
The parties, on September 1, 8 and 15, have been planned as the finale to the city’s summer celebrations of ‘100 years of Council Housing’ in Sheffield, which has seen residents share their stories of moving into their new homes many years ago.
The celebrations so far have seen celebrations of a landmark event, that saw large scale-council estates spring up across Sheffield when The Addison Act was introduced across the UK in 1919. The act meant that local authorities could develop new housing for working people and followed a speech by Prime Minister Lloyd George as British troops returned from The Great War, calling for ‘a country fit for heroes to live in.’
At this time, Sheffield embraced the challenge to provide high quality, well-proportioned housing, with gardens where possible, which was a very big change from working class housing at the time. Work quickly got underway to do this with the building of Norwood estate, followed by the estates at Walkley, Woodhouse, Handsworth, Wadsley, Brushes, Stubbin, and the Manor.
Coun Paul Wood, cabinet member for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety, said: “This summer we’ve been celebrating the first ever council housing that was built 100 years ago and these parties will round off the celebrations with music and family fun. The events are all free so we hope that lots of people attend either for some of all of each event.”
The first party will be held in Oxley Park on Sunday, with performances from Adam Austin as Michael Bublé, and Robbie (Williams) the Show.