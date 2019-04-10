A mammoth outdoor Ice Age animatronic experience is heading for Sheffield, featuring more than 40 impressive installations of animated life-sized beasts.

Tickets for Europe’s first-ever touring ‘Ice Age’ themed attraction are on sale now, with an exclusive Sheffield early bird offer of 20% off all tickets until April 28.

Ice Age: The Lost Kingdom, is Europe’s first-ever touring Ice Age themed attraction and is set to bring the sights and sounds of the prehistoric era to life between May 18 to June 2 at Norfolk Heritage Park in Sheffield.

Both entertaining and educational, the two-week long family spectacular will let visitors wander among woolly mammoths, sabre-toothed tigers, giant sloths, and a range of other animals that roamed the earth over 70,000 years ago - alongside scenery and props to recreate the Ice Age period.

All 40 animatronic creatures will have moving body parts, wide opening jaws, and sound effects that will help immerse visitors in the prehistoric experience.

The event will also host an ice age excavation pit, a mini cinema marquee showing an educational Ice Age documentary, virtual reality pods, and a handful of street food and drink options.

Watch preview of Ice Age: The Lost Kingdom

The Ice Age tour has been organised by Weli Cultural Alliance, which brought Jurassic Kingdom to the city last year, and is also visiting Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham, finishing in Leeds in November 2019.

Naz Kabir, Global Event Producer and Marketing Director at Weli Cultural Alliance, said: “We’re delighted to be visiting Sheffield as the second city on our tour. We were keen to develop a new, family-friendly, concept that really pushed the boundaries of our technology, and this event will allow for a truly unique adventure.

“The tour is currently going down a treat in Birmingham, and we hope that the people of Sheffield are just as excited as we are about coming to their city.”

Tickets for Ice Age: The Lost Kingdom are on sale now and can be booked online in advance for £12.50 for adults, £10.50 for children and £42 for a family of four.

Book before April 28 and get 20% off using the code ‘EARLYBIRD20’. Get tickets or find out more about the Sheffield event.