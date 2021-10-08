Liam Gallagher Knebworth 2022: Details about camping and coach packages from Sheffield

The singer will perform at the site on June 3 and 4 next year. Tickets went on sale this morning and are selling out fast.

The concert is being performed to mark the 25th anniversary of Oasis’ famous outdoor shows at the venue in August 1996.

There will be support from Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl.

Liam Gallagher.

If you have have managed to get your hands on tickets, then there are a number of options in terms of transport and accommodation.

You can get a return coach trip with the Big Green Coach company.

The bus will depart and arrive back at Sheffield Interchange, Coach Stands E4-6, Pond Square.

There are various departure times available and you can get further information here

Fans who want to stay overnight have the option to camp at the site.

The campsite includes 24-hour reception and security, designated toilets and showers.