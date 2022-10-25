Let’s appreciate Sheffield Photographic Society’s perspectives pictures
Sheffield Photographic Society will be holding its 18th Annual Perspectives Exhibition in the Sheffield Winter Garden, where it will be opened by the Lady Lord Mayor, Sioned-Mair Richards at 12noon Monday, October 31 and will run to 2pm Sunday, November 13.
The Exhibition is an opportunity for up to 30 Society members to show a selection of their own work. Each member’s panel will include a short narrative about themselves, and their images.
Also included in the Exhibition will be a panel of historic images of Sheffield.
The Winter Garden is open from 8am to 8pm each day, except Sunday’ s 10am to 5pm, for visitors to view the free Exhibition.
Most Popular
Members of the society will be on hand lunchtimes each day to assist visitor’s appreciation of the images, or simply to chat about photography. Stewards will also be able to provide detailed information on all aspects of the Society.