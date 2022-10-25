News you can trust since 1887
Let’s appreciate Sheffield Photographic Society’s perspectives pictures

Sheffield Photographic Society will be holding its 18th Annual Perspectives Exhibition in the Sheffield Winter Garden, where it will be opened by the Lady Lord Mayor, Sioned-Mair Richards at 12noon Monday, October 31 and will run to 2pm Sunday, November 13.

By Angela Furniss
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Once a Rose by Steve Dorey
The Exhibition is an opportunity for up to 30 Society members to show a selection of their own work. Each member’s panel will include a short narrative about themselves, and their images.

Also included in the Exhibition will be a panel of historic images of Sheffield.

The Winter Garden is open from 8am to 8pm each day, except Sunday’ s 10am to 5pm, for visitors to view the free Exhibition.

The Red Scooter by Jim Charlton

    Members of the society will be on hand lunchtimes each day to assist visitor’s appreciation of the images, or simply to chat about photography. Stewards will also be able to provide detailed information on all aspects of the Society.

    The Laundry by Liz Pickering
    The Queen by Gareth Morgan
    Media City UK by Jonathan Elliott

    Megatron13 by Erica Oram
    Grove snail on Sea Holly by Charles Perryman
    Green toad by Judy Smith
    City meadow by Jane Perryman
    Sheffield Photographic Society