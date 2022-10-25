Let’s appreciate Sheffield Photographic Society’s perspectives pictures

Once a Rose by Steve Dorey

The Exhibition is an opportunity for up to 30 Society members to show a selection of their own work. Each member’s panel will include a short narrative about themselves, and their images.

Also included in the Exhibition will be a panel of historic images of Sheffield.

The Winter Garden is open from 8am to 8pm each day, except Sunday’ s 10am to 5pm, for visitors to view the free Exhibition.

The Red Scooter by Jim Charlton

Most Popular

Members of the society will be on hand lunchtimes each day to assist visitor’s appreciation of the images, or simply to chat about photography. Stewards will also be able to provide detailed information on all aspects of the Society.

The Laundry by Liz Pickering

The Queen by Gareth Morgan

Media City UK by Jonathan Elliott

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megatron13 by Erica Oram

Grove snail on Sea Holly by Charles Perryman

Green toad by Judy Smith