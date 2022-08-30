Let the battle commence at Sheffield Manor Lodge

See combat first-hand, wield historical weaponry, get up close with birds of prey and encounter the sights, sounds and smells of living camps. You’ll discover Medieval knights battling in a clash for glory and riches, Viking’s out on combat drill and the 1815 Coldstream Guards firing displays. Away from the battlefield there’s the chance to try archery, have a go battle axe throwing and enjoy falconry flying displays. The Earl of Shrewsbury and their servants will be overseeing the event and are ready to pose for pictures!