Let the battle commence at Sheffield Manor Lodge
You’re invited to step back in time as Sheffield Manor Lodge’s History Through the Ages re-enactment returns on Sunday, September 4.
See combat first-hand, wield historical weaponry, get up close with birds of prey and encounter the sights, sounds and smells of living camps. You’ll discover Medieval knights battling in a clash for glory and riches, Viking’s out on combat drill and the 1815 Coldstream Guards firing displays. Away from the battlefield there’s the chance to try archery, have a go battle axe throwing and enjoy falconry flying displays. The Earl of Shrewsbury and their servants will be overseeing the event and are ready to pose for pictures!
Sheffield Manor Lodge are limiting capacity to ensure there is plenty of space for all to enjoy the activities safely. They ask that you book your tickets in advance on their website. The drawbridge is raised 10:30am – 4pm. Tickets cost £6 for adults and £4 for children. Family tickets are available.