The Lego Group is inviting young creators to join a series of free workshops both at its store in Meadowhall, and online.

On April 21 and April 28, children aged between six and 12 years old can join staff at the Sheffield store to build their own photo frame which can be used to display a photo of their family, friends, or anything else they want to celebrate.

The workshop is completely free to join, but places need to be booked in advance. But be quick as spaces are limited.

For those unable to make it to Meadowhall on those days, Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell is also hosting online workshops to show children and their families how to use Lego to decorate their home.

These videos include how to make a photo frame, a jewellery stand, and a name sign, and can all be watched now.