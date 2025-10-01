After a belter of a festival back in May, Sheffield’s legendary house music brand, ‘Love to be…’ returns to Sheffield once more for its final hometown event of the year to FORGE on Saturday 4th October – Yes… this weekend!

Intent on seeing off the year in style, partygoers can expect to be embraced by two rooms of unadulterated house music featuring a healthy smattering of DJ talent, local heavy hitters, alongside an atmosphere unrivalled anywhere across the city.

In the FORGE Warehouse, one of the creators of house music, Farley “Jackmaster” Funk, heads up proceedings, bringing authentic Chicago flare to Sheffield. He’s joined by Circus Recordings powerhouse, Yousef, as well as ‘Love to be…’ founders and long-time residents Trimtone, plus everyone’s favourite residents, Cheryl Wright, Stuart Pilling and Watty – each bringing their own unique style of house music to the party.

Clubbers can expect to experience a serious workout of aural flavours, from deep grooves through to peak-time house. Local heavyweights James Worral, Melly D, Ben Harvey, Sinclair and Booty will pass the baton from one to the next, ensuring a pumping and intimate rave all night long.

Attendees at this final Sheffield bash of the year will receive first-access discounts to Love to be’s Sheffield Festival which will be returning to once more takeover FORGE and Effingham Road on 24th May 2026 – making this night at FORGE the must-attend prelude to next year’s all-dayer, and one heck of a send off until the next time around.

Who is on the line-up?

There will be a broad selection of DJs, heavy-hitters and local talent to enjoy throughout the night.

In the Warehouse, headlining will be the seminal Chicago DJ and producer Farley ‘Jackmaster’ Funk an icon in the scene, alongside the likes of Yousef, Love to be… regulars Trimtone, Cheryl Wright, Stuart Pilling and Watty.

Love to be…, returns to Sheffield once more for its final hometown event of the year to FORGE on Saturday 4th October. Credit: Love to be...

Meanwhile over in the Workroom, laying some more house-laden tracks, James Worrall, Booty, Melly D, Ben Harvey and Sinclair will be spinning some vinyl and mixing up a heady selection of funky music for the masses.

Where can people get tickets?

Tickets are already selling fast and are priced at £23 plus booking fee on Skiddle.com.

But hurry, as with all things Love to be… this event is expected to sell out, once again.

The event will be headlined by seminal Chicago DJ and producer Farley “Jackmaster” Funk, famous for his 1986 cover of Isaac Hayes classic, "Love Can't Turn Around".

Event details:

Love to be... Sheffield

Saturday 4th October 2025

FORGE, 148 Effingham Road, Sheffield, S4 7ZB

Attendees at this final bash of the year will also get first-access discounts to Love to be’s Sheffield Festival in 2026

5PM – Midnight (Last entry 7:30PM)

Tickets from £23+ bf via Skiddle

Age: 18+

For more information about this weekend’s event and future events from Love to be… go to: https://www.lovetobeevents.co.uk

