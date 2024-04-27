Kim Wilde: 80s icon announces Sheffield dates and how to get tickets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two iconic 1980s acts are heading to Sheffield as part of a tour next year.

Kim Wilde is set to play Sheffield City Hall next March, it has been announced, one of a string of dates up and down the country.

The singer was famous for songs including Kids in America and Cambodia - as as well as a novelty Christmas record record with Mel Smith, Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.

She will be supported by another 80s band, Cutting Crew, famous for the hit Died in Your Arms.

The City Hall show will be on March 22, 2025.

A spokesman for the singer said: “In 2025 Kim Wilde and her band will be embarking on the ‘Closer Tour’. Playing the legendary ‘Close’ album as well as songs from the upcoming ‘Closer’ album and of course her earlier hits. Kim brings her show to Sheffield City Hall on Saturday, 22 March 2025.”

“Kim has earned her reputation as a formidable live performer and her band are one the most exciting acts to watch in 2025. Expect to hear – You Came, You Keep Me Hangin’ On, Never Trust a Stranger, Stone, Chequered Love and of course, Kids In America!”