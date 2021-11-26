David Mayne with the original bear sculpture

The event, entitled Selected Space: Sheffield, takes place at Kelham Island Industrial Museum on December 11 and 12.

The show will feature the work of more than 30 emerging and experienced artists, including David Mayne and Roanna Wells who were involved with the Bears of Sheffield project which raised more than £750,000 for the new cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Organised by Selected Space - a collective of four contemporary northern jewellers, Chris Boland, Jane Dzisiewski, Jennie Gill and Emily Thatcher - the event is an opportunity for mixed media artists who have missed out on shows during the pandemic to showcase their work.

Jennie Gill in her studio

Sheffield jeweller Jennie Gill said: “The aim of the event isn't just selling our work, it's about building networks for makers and their audience into 2022, supporting each other and sharing contacts, showcasing and spreading the words ‘buy better, buy less, buy local!’.

"Our region is full of talented makers and artists and Selected Space is a great opportunity for them to engage with the public.

“In addition to David Mayne and Roanna Wells, Rita Britton from Nomad Atelier will also be exhibiting with us. Her garments are hand made in Barnsley and she's a bit of an institution.

An example of Francisca Onumah’s work - Oxidised Copper Pleated Vase -

"We also have several exhibitors that have just been selected for awards, including Francisca Onumah, a silversmith who creates tactile textured vessels and jewellery which mimic figurative forms, plus established artists like leading contemporary British silversmith, Brett Payne.

“Selected Space: Sheffield offers visitors a unique shopping experience not available to them on the high street - a chance to engage with and buy direct from the makers – and we’re looking forward to a great event."

Entry to the event, which runs from 10.30am to 5pm on December 11 and 10.30am to 4pm on December 12 costs £2 and all proceeds will go to the Sheffield Museum Trust Charity. Tickets are available to pre-book on Eventbrite https://www.selectedspace.co.uk/tickets and on the door.