Jump, crazy golf, Playmania, pumpkin picking and Hollywood Bowl: Fun half term activities in Sheffield
With half term and Halloween upon us, there are a whole host of exciting things to do for families.
Here are some top suggestions:-
Jump
Sheffield Jump Inc is one of the largest dedicated trampoline parks in the UK, with over 24,000 square foot of spring-loaded fun under one roof!
The giant warehouse playground is literally wall-to-wall trampolines, so you can bounce and boing to your heart’s content.
Visit at Vulcan Road, Meadowhall, and more inforomation is available here https://www.jump-inc.uk/locations/sheffield/
Crazy golf
Fancy a spot of golf?Valley Centertainment has two adventure courses taking you from the boat at the Caribbean Quay, through mysterious sea caves before being marooned on a desert island full of exotic palm trees and mystical jungle ruins.
You can also see exotic animals, statues and carvings along the way.
More information here http://www.paradiseislandgolf.com/Sheffield
Playmania
Playmania Sheffield has both soft play and role play under one roof offering an interactive garage and supermarket along with much more.
Take a look here https://www.playmaniasheffield.co.uk/
Pumpkin picking in Sheffield
Head down to a secret spooky area of the animal farm in Graves Park, Sheffield, this Halloween and choose from 100s of pumpkins and pick your own to take home to carve. This will cost £3.00 per pumpkin. You can also make a day of it and visit the farmyard animals while you’re there.
The event will run across Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31.
Hollywood Bowl
Ten pin bowling is great all round fun whether you’re with family, friends or work colleagues. With state-of-the-art bowling alleys, delicious food and drink and awesome arcades, we’re sure you’ll be entertained.
Book at https://www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk/
Meanwhile, Meadowhall has revealed five ways in which families can have fun at the shopping centre.
Get active together
With 17 climbing walls to tackle, along with slides, swings, obstacles and a soft play area for the little ones, you can go on an adventure at Rock Up.
If an indoor inflatable theme park is more your thing, you could take on the digital challenges and games at Air Haus.
If you want to leave the ground behind, head to Jump Inc, where the giant urban playground is filled wall-to-wall with trampolines.
Enjoy a family-friendly film
Sit back, relax and enjoy a movie on the big screen.
With 11 screens of pure entertainment and some spooky family-friendly new releases, including The Addams Family 2, there are always plenty of films to choose from.
And if you’re looking to visit over the weekend, why not go to a Mini Morning session, where both adults and children pay just £2.49 per ticket. VUE’s Mini Mornings run at 10 am every Saturday and Sunday.
Head to the shops
There are over 200 stores to browse when you visit Meadowhall.
Take a trip to The Lanes and grab plenty of Halloween treats and outfits at Extravagance and Extras, or immerse yourself in the magic of Harry Potter at The Shop Under the Stairs.
Find fashion at FLANNELS, Zara and Primark, or a mountain of toys and activities at Hamleys, Lego and Smiggle.
There’s even Frenchie Frenchie – The Barkery – to pick up a Halloween themed treat for your family pup.
Food for all the family
With a wide selection of dining options and great kids’ menus, you will be spoilt for choice at Meadowhall.
Frankie & Benny’s knows the score when it comes to keeping kids happy and parents relaxed.
The kids’ menu is full of tasty dishes, and little ones also get free fun activity packs to keep them entertained.
If pizza is more your style, relax and enjoy a seriously good sourdough pizza at Three Joe’s.
There are plenty of menu items to choose from, and kids can enjoy three courses for just £4.95.
Tuck into your favourite dishes at Wagamamas while the kids sip on a fresh juice or enjoy a mini chicken katsu from the kids menu.
Try a limited edition All Berry Fang smoothie and Day of the Dead Banana Bread at Boost, or head to Hotel Chocolat for some frighteningly flavoursome Halloween chocolates.
Have some frightening fun
As half-term falls during Halloween, there is a range of spooktacular treats to enjoy at Meadowhall.
Hamleys is helping visitors get into the spooky spirit and is hosting meet and greets with its loveable Hamley Bear, ‘Pumpkin Pins’ activity, Halloween giveaways and a trick or treat spin the wheel game.
If you visit the centre between October 28 and 31, you can get your hands on some Halloween themed popcorn.
Head to Lakeland to get the equipment you need to bake fiendishly good recipes like devilishly delicious doughnuts or creepy crawly cookies.
Or stop by Lush and prepare to make bath time spooky with Halloween bath bombs and shower slime.