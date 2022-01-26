Is this the best value date night in Sheffield?

The prize includes a two course meal, bottle of wine, and two cinema tickets.

Where else can you enjoy a meal, wine and a film for two for just £40 other than at The Showroom independent cinema in Sheffield city centre?

Now the team at the award-winning cinema have teamed up with the Sheffield Telegraph to give away a special Valentine’s Day package worth £50 for one lucky reader to enjoy with a loved one, friend or family member.

The Valentine’s Take Two package is a step up on the usual Take Two deal, and includes a romantic dinner for two at the Showroom Cafe Bar and two cinema tickets for after the meal.

The competition is open to Sheffield Telegraph readers.

The competition winner will be able to choose a date between February 10-14 to enjoy their date night.

The meal for two includes two courses – a main course and either a starter or dessert, with a bottle of red or white wine to go alongside it.

The mains on offer are Cajun fish tacos, baked goat’s cheese salad, katsu curry or wild mushroom pappardelle.

The dessert will be a sharing board consisting of home-made chocolate brownie, strawberry and vanilla cheese cake, sticky toffee pudding and raspberry Bakewell.

A runner up winner will be able to enjoy a lovely afternoon tea worth £24 for two at the Showroom cafe instead.

Confirmed films that will be screened at Showroom between February 10-14 include Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, which tells the stories of three women navigating modern relationships.

Flee is an animated documentary about a man who is about to marry his boyfriend when he is confronted with a secret from his past.

Oscar nominated Flu is a semi-fantasy tale of the day in a life of a comic book artist living in Russia as he battled the flu.

A preview screening of Ali and Ava has just been confirmed especially for Valentine’s Day and another choice will be Death on the Nile – the much anticipated continuation of the Agatha Christie series by Kenneth Branner.

Showroom Cinema is on Paternoster Row in Sheffield city centre. Last year the four-screen facility was named in Time Out Magazine’s top 50 independent cinemas in the UK and Ireland.