'I had a day out in Sheffield with £50 - and you'd be shocked by everything I was able to see and do'
We sent two of our younger colleagues to see what they could do for a good time in Sheffield on a budget of £50.
Money doesn't go as far as it used to these days. So how can you make the most of it on a trip to Sheffield city centre?
The Star sent two of our younger colleagues out into town to see what they could get up to on a modest budget of £50.
Granted, we sent them out during the World Snooker Championship, so a free game in Crucible Square was an easy one.
But they also showed off where you can get lunch for a fiver, how the trams and buses cost just a few quid to get around, and where to catch a show for a tenner or less.
