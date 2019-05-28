Huge Lego event returns to Sheffield this summer
Astronauts and space rockets are set to land in Sheffield City Centre this summer as Sheffield BID brings back its hugely successful Bricktropolis.
Building on the success of the World Landmarks trail last year, this summer sees a new Outer Space theme join the Bricktropolis programme – set to run from 17 to 30 August.
To celebrate 50 years of the moon landing, Outer Space is a galactic visitor trail of LEGO® brick models, all constructed by Bright Bricks – the UK’s only professional LEGO-brick building company.
Families are invited to take part in a journey of discovery that follows humankind from Earth to the stars, with an array of planets, astronauts, space vehicles and rockets to find along the interstellar trail.
Find the Vostok I and Saturn V rockets, join Neil Armstrong on the moon and even meet a friendly visitor from outer space.
There are 15 incredible space models in total. Standing at 1.9m tall, the Neil Armstrong model is made up of more than 57,000 bricks, while the 2.8m-tall Apollo 11 Saturn V rocket has 68,583 bricks.
Diane Jarvis, Sheffield BID Manager, said: “Last year, Sheffield Bricktropolis and its trail of world-famous landmarks attracted over 25,000 visitors. We hope to build on that success this year with a fantastic new outer space theme.
"One of Sheffield BID's key objectives is to keep Sheffield City Centre busy throughout the year. August can be a quieter time with students away and many people on their summer holiday, so Bricktropolis is great opportunity to get families, residents and new visitors into the city centre and support our local businesses.
“The trail is designed to encourage people to explore all corners of the city centre and not just the well-trodden routes.
“In an age when retail and restaurants are facing increasing challenges, city centres really need to stand out and provide a diverse range of offers and activities. The Sheffield BID events programme is a huge part of doing just that.”
Sheffield Bricktropolis is once again an opportunity for Sheffield to celebrate everyone’s favourite childhood bricks. From little ones to big kids, Sheffield Bricktropolis will have something for all LEGO fans.
Families can take advantage of this free event and explore the city centre as they discover hidden galaxies. The Interactive Building Zone will transform an empty unit into a place for play, creativity and education. Free workshops and a range of fringe activities will ignite imaginations across Sheffield and beyond.
Sign up for updates at www.sheffieldbricktropolis.com.