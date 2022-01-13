How your Sheffield or Peak District photograph could win a new monthly prize

Pat Hutchinson sent in this adorable photo of sheep at Whirlow last week.

Are you a Sheffield shutterbug, do you know your aperture from your aspect ratio, or do you just like taking images of our beautiful city when out and about?

Well our new photography competition, open to all, could be just the showcase for those pictures.

People are asked to submit their best shots taken in and around the city for consideration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £25 Atkinsons voucher will be given to one photographer every month.

The competition will be run monthly, and is sponsored by Sheffield department store Atkinsons, with a £25 store voucher for the best photograph each month up for grabs.

Atkinsons marketing manager, David Cartwright, said: “We are Sheffield, and this is about Sheffield people doing things around the city.

"Atkinsons’ 150th anniversary is this year, and hopefully this can help promote the fact that we are the only city centre department store. The voucher could help people to come back to Atkinsons who have not been for a while and see some of the changes that we have made.”

Picking a winner each week will be a challenge, as Sheffield is home to some truly talented photographers, many of whom have had their images featured in the Telegraph over the years.

Pat Hutchinson recently sent in a striking image of sheep at Whirlow this week (printed above.)