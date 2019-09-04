How you can spend the night at the UK's ‘most haunted prison’ and go ghost-hunting
If you’re looking for a truly spooky Halloween experience then how about sleeping over in the UK’s most haunted prison?
We’re only a few days into September so, naturally, many people are already planning ahead for October 31.
It’s the time of year when we try and find the spookiest activities on offer but this might be the most terrifying yet.
Somerset’s Shepton Mallet Prison are offering tourists the supernatural experience of spending the night inside the haunted building.
The prison was the UK's oldest operating prison until 2013 and its inmates included East End gangsters Ronnie and Reggie Kray.
Despite closing six years ago, Shepton Mallet is letting the general public see what prison life is really like.
You can either go on a ghost tour or, if you’re feeling particularly brave, you stay overnight to go ghost-hunting.
The official event description reads: "A Night Behind Bars is a 12 hour overnight stay in a prison, without the sentence!
“Grab your friends, pick a cell, get comfortable you’re here for the night.
“The experience includes a 2 hour guided tour around a haunted prison in the dark. After the tour, head out into the prison & wander the wings alone or buddy up with your fellow prisoners for cell games, including hide and seek.
“You may choose to head off in search of spirits or simply experience sleeping in a real prison cell. It’s your night so it’s your choice.
“The bar will be open for purchasing food and alcoholic/non-alcoholic drinks, throughout the evening.”
For more information, click here.