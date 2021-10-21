The Orionid meteor shower will be clearly visible in the night sky on Thursday, October 21 – it’s bound to be a spectacular sight, so make sure you don’t miss out.

It’s part of something that only takes place roughly every 75 years. The Orionid meteor shower can be seen every year around October, but the more interesting part is what they are connected to and associated with – 1P/Halley (more colloquially known as Halley’s Comet). Halley’s Comet last appeared over Earth in 1986 and will appear again in 2061.

This means that, despite its rarity, Halley’s Comet is the only known semblance of its kind that can realistically be seen from Earth twice in a person’s lifetime. But, enough about Halley’s Comet – unless you fancy waiting an additional 40 years.

The Orionid meteor shower is set to pass over Sheffield tonight - this is what time it will happen and the best places to watch it from. Picture: Pixabay.

You won’t need a telescope – the Orionid meteor shower can be seen perfectly clearly with just the naked eye. However, if you want a more detailed view, then bringing a telescope can’t hurt. Meteors in the night can grow to be very bright, so take care of your eyesight.

What is the best way to see the Orionid meteor shower in Sheffield?

If you are wanting to see a clear view of the Orionid meteor shower, you must travel to a location with minimal light pollution. Unfortunately, being a predominantly urban environment with plenty of cars, buildings and street lights, Sheffield city centre may not be the place to see and you have to travel out of the city to get a good view.

There’s a few viable directions to drive in to get to somewhere with lower light pollution. Travelling north to the outskirts of York isn’t a bad idea, as light pollution levels are low around the rural parts of North Yorkshire, but there’s better options.

Ideally, you want to travel east to the non-urban areas of Nottinghamshire (mainly North Nottinghamshire), or south-west towards the Peak District. Both areas contains pockets of land with virtually no light pollution.

The Peak District may be one of the best options as some areas are just 20 minutes from the centre of Sheffield, and a short drive will dramatically lower the light pollution you’re exposed to – giving you a higher chance of a much better view.

Kinder Scout, Mam Tor and some areas around the Longshaw Estate are all great options, as well as Curbar Edge and Stanage Edge.

If you’d rather stay a bit closer to the city but still want a good chance of glimpsing the meteors, Redmires Reservoir and Derwent Dam may be good options.

To get the best view, you’ll want to stand in an open field, away from any trees. Take care to not encroach onto private land when doing so, though.

When can I see the Orionid meteor shower in Sheffield?