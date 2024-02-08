Watch more of our videos on Shots!

April 14 sees the return of the popular St Luke’s Sky Dive, a chance to jump from a plane at 15,000 feet above Hibaldstow Airfield in Lincolnshire.

It costs £50 to sign up and participants are then asked to raise a minimum £395 each.

Adventurers who prefer to be just a little closer to the ground might prefer the St Luke’s Abseil, which drops down the side of the Main Sheffield Hallam University building on May 11.

A sky dive is just one of the more adventurous ways to support St Luke's Hospice

Registration costs £25 and participants need to raise a minimum sponsorship of £250 each.