Hit the heights and support St Luke’s Hospice

There’s one sure way to discover if you have a head for heights…join St Luke’s Hospice for two of the year’s loftiest challenges!
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 8th Feb 2024, 08:39 GMT
April 14 sees the return of the popular St Luke’s Sky Dive, a chance to jump from a plane at 15,000 feet above Hibaldstow Airfield in Lincolnshire.

It costs £50 to sign up and participants are then asked to raise a minimum £395 each.

Adventurers who prefer to be just a little closer to the ground might prefer the St Luke’s Abseil, which drops down the side of the Main Sheffield Hallam University building on May 11.

    A sky dive is just one of the more adventurous ways to support St Luke's HospiceA sky dive is just one of the more adventurous ways to support St Luke's Hospice
    Registration costs £25 and participants need to raise a minimum sponsorship of £250 each.

    For further information or to register to either event call the St Luke’s Fundraising Team on 0114 235 7554 or email:[email protected]

