The Tinsley Towers and the Hole in the Road subway are two of Sheffield’s most iconic lost landmarks featured in the new attraction taking shape in Hillsborough Park.

The Winter Garden, one of the city’s best-loved modern day buildings, is also among the obstacles awaiting golfers.

The mini golf course is part of the new Hillsborough Hub being created at the bottom end of Hillsborough Park, beside Penistone Road.

The hub will also include a community café and indoor activity space; a new-look multi-use games area with markings for five-a-side football and four different games of basketball; a tennis and netball court; two tennis courts; and two padel courts.

The new facilities are in addition to the neighbouring pump track which has proved popular with cyclists since opening in 2022.

Construction of the new hub began in August 2024, with the main building nearly completed and work set to start soon on both the outdoor sporting facilities and the two covered padel courts.

Courtside, the community interest company running the project, said the whole site would be wheelchair friendly and open to people with any disability, seen or unseen.

The hub is set to open in May 2025 and Courtside said it would be ‘the place to go for a range of social and physical activities with a welcoming community feel’.

Courtside added that its goal at the site was to ‘create a home from home for local people and a destination day out for others’.

These photos show the mini golf course taking shape. How many local landmarks can you recognise? Some are easier to identify than others.

For more details of the Courtside hub being created at Hillsborough Park, visit: https://courtside.uk/hillsborough#project.

