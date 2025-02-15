Hillsborough Park: Photos show new crazy golf course celebrating Sheffield landmarks including Tinsley Towers

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 15th Feb 2025, 06:18 BST

Sheffield landmarks past and present are celebrated in a new crazy golf course opening soon at a popular city park.

The Tinsley Towers and the Hole in the Road subway are two of Sheffield’s most iconic lost landmarks featured in the new attraction taking shape in Hillsborough Park.

The Winter Garden, one of the city’s best-loved modern day buildings, is also among the obstacles awaiting golfers.

The mini golf course is part of the new Hillsborough Hub being created at the bottom end of Hillsborough Park, beside Penistone Road.

The hub will also include a community café and indoor activity space; a new-look multi-use games area with markings for five-a-side football and four different games of basketball; a tennis and netball court; two tennis courts; and two padel courts.

The new facilities are in addition to the neighbouring pump track which has proved popular with cyclists since opening in 2022.

Construction of the new hub began in August 2024, with the main building nearly completed and work set to start soon on both the outdoor sporting facilities and the two covered padel courts.

Courtside, the community interest company running the project, said the whole site would be wheelchair friendly and open to people with any disability, seen or unseen.

The hub is set to open in May 2025 and Courtside said it would be ‘the place to go for a range of social and physical activities with a welcoming community feel’.

Courtside added that its goal at the site was to ‘create a home from home for local people and a destination day out for others’.

These photos show the mini golf course taking shape. How many local landmarks can you recognise? Some are easier to identify than others.

For more details of the Courtside hub being created at Hillsborough Park, visit: https://courtside.uk/hillsborough#project.

The mini golf course is part of the new Hillsborough Hub, in Hillsborough Park, which is due to open in May 2025

1. Opening soon

The mini golf course is part of the new Hillsborough Hub, in Hillsborough Park, which is due to open in May 2025 | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Sheffield's Winter Garden is among the local landmarks featured in the new mini golf course taking shape at Hillsborough Park

2. Winter Garden

Sheffield's Winter Garden is among the local landmarks featured in the new mini golf course taking shape at Hillsborough Park | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

The Tinsley Towers are among the Sheffield landmarks featured in the new mini golf course taking shape at Hillsborough Park

3. Tinsley Towers

The Tinsley Towers are among the Sheffield landmarks featured in the new mini golf course taking shape at Hillsborough Park | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Can you recognise this local landmark featured in the new mini golf course taking shape at Hillsborough Park, in Sheffield?

4. Local landmark

Can you recognise this local landmark featured in the new mini golf course taking shape at Hillsborough Park, in Sheffield? | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

