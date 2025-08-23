And our gallery below shows exactly what to expect when you visit.
The facility at Hillsborough Park includes a cafe, and a mixture of free and paid for sports facilities.
There is also a studio for hire.
Among the attractions is a mini golf course with holes modelled on past and present Sheffield landmarks.
And it is certainly worth taking a peak at their interpretation of the famous Sheffield ‘Hole in the Road’ as a golf hole!
Take a look at our Hillsborough Park activity hub photo gallery below and see what you think.