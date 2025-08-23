And our gallery below shows exactly what to expect when you visit.

The facility at Hillsborough Park includes a cafe, and a mixture of free and paid for sports facilities.

There is also a studio for hire.

Among the attractions is a mini golf course with holes modelled on past and present Sheffield landmarks.

And it is certainly worth taking a peak at their interpretation of the famous Sheffield ‘Hole in the Road’ as a golf hole!

Take a look at our Hillsborough Park activity hub photo gallery below and see what you think.

1 . Cafe The new cafe at Hillsborough Park, Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The kitchen area at the new cafe in Hillsborough Park. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

3 . Tennis and netball The joint tennis and netball court at the new facilities in Hillsborough Park. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Studio The new studio space next to the cafe in Hillsborough Park. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales