Hillsborough Park: 10 great photos sum up new Sheffield activity hub, including 'Hole in the Road' golf hole

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 08:10 BST

The new activity hub at Hillsborough Park is finally up and running.

And our gallery below shows exactly what to expect when you visit.

The facility at Hillsborough Park includes a cafe, and a mixture of free and paid for sports facilities.

There is also a studio for hire.

Among the attractions is a mini golf course with holes modelled on past and present Sheffield landmarks.

And it is certainly worth taking a peak at their interpretation of the famous Sheffield ‘Hole in the Road’ as a golf hole!

Take a look at our Hillsborough Park activity hub photo gallery below and see what you think.

The new cafe at Hillsborough Park, Photo: Dean Atkins, National World

1. Cafe

The new cafe at Hillsborough Park, Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

The kitchen area at the new cafe in Hillsborough Park. Photo: David Kessen, National World

2. Kitchen

The kitchen area at the new cafe in Hillsborough Park. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen

The joint tennis and netball court at the new facilities in Hillsborough Park. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World

3. Tennis and netball

The joint tennis and netball court at the new facilities in Hillsborough Park. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

The new studio space next to the cafe in Hillsborough Park. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World

4. Studio

The new studio space next to the cafe in Hillsborough Park. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

