From September 12 - 21, the Heritage Open Days festival will see historical locations across the country come together to offer a free programme of activities letting people explore unique and fascinating locations.

From churches to cinemas, a variety of venues will be taking part with talks, tours and rare exhibitions.

In South Yorkshire, there will be more than 100 events that give local people the chance to walk through the county’s often exciting history.

The festival has locally been organised by the Sheffield Civic Trust, with funding from Sheffield City Council, the University of Sheffield and J G Graves Charitable Trust.

So to celebrate the annual cultural festival The Star has put together a list of nine fascinating events taking place over the next few weeks.

Whether its a manor once used to imprison Mary Queen of Scots, or one of the last surviving structures of Barnsley’s rich mining heritage, there’s something here to pique everyone’s interest.

1 . Penistone Paramount On September 13 and 14, this 110 year-old cinema will be open for visitors. The 1937 Compton Paramount Cinema organ will be on display, with on screen information about the history of cinema and the building. There will be a film poster lucky dip, colouring sheets for kids and quizzes for adults. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Turret House at Manor Lodge Sheffield's Manor Lodge was once a grand Tudor manor house, where Mary Queen of Scots famously spent much of her time in captivity. Sadly, little remains of the manor house today but the Turret House, built in 1574, remains intact. On September 14, visitors can learn all about this varied and fascinating history. Tickets are available on the lodge's website. Photo: Steve Taylor Photo Sales

3 . Canada House on Commercial Street in Sheffield city centre Canada House opened in 1875 as the offices for the Sheffield United Gas Light Company. Over the years it has been used by multiple organisations, before becoming the headquarters of Harmony Works where it now functions as a hub for music education. It will host a number of open days, with the first inviting guests to explore the grand architecture and change of uses on September 16. | NW Photo Sales