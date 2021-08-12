Heritage Open Days: Explore the places and spaces on your doorstep for free
Heritage Open Days, England’s largest festival of history and culture, returns in September 2021.
Thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, local people and visitors will be able to explore hidden places and try new experiences across Sheffield and the rest of Yorkshire and the Humber.
From a water mill to Georgian bathhouse, hearing untold stories to going behind-the-scenes at a museum, this year's programme has something for everyone and it’s all free.
Many events will explore this year’s theme, Edible England, offering opportunities to learn about food production, celebrate local specialities and uncover the customs and quirks around what we eat and drink.
Sarah Holloway, Programme Manager for Heritage Open Days, said: “We’re all interested in where we live but we don’t necessarily know the stories behind the buildings and spaces we walk past each day. Our event organisers keep finding creative ways to tell these tales and keep them alive.
“HODs connects people through shared experiences and this year, that feels more important than ever. It’s also one of the reasons we chose Edible England as our theme. Food brings people together and what we eat and drink is at the heart of much of our culture, our history, our communities, and our daily lives.”
Heritage Open Days is coordinated and promoted nationally by the National Trust with support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Every single Heritage Open Days event is free, including access to many sites that usually charge for admission.
Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “We’re delighted our players are able to continue to support Heritage Open Days in 2021. The festival has always been about bringing communities together, and this year we’re particularly excited to see how this can be done through food and drink events. It’s certainly a tasty theme!”
Highlights from across the region include:
Sheffield Home of Football Heritage Walking Tour
Crucible Theatre, 55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S1 1DA
Take in some of the major heritage football locations in the city centre on this guided walk. From Sheffield Mob Football from the 1790s to the game we know today, this tour is a must for fans of the beautiful game
Sunday 12 September: 2pm to 3:30pm
Pre-booking: Preferred
Heritage Open Days: Collection Store Tour
Sheffield Museums Collection Store, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
Take part in an extra special tour of Sheffield Museum’s collection store. Step behind the scenes with museum curators for a wonderful chance to have a closer look at many of the items in the collection that are not currently on display.
Tuesday 14 September: 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm
Pre-booking: Required
CemeTreats & Funeral Feasts
Wombwell Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Wombwell, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, S73 8HY
Picnics, lemons in handkerchiefs, and feasts with the family; all things you wouldn't expect in a cemetery, but things that took place nonetheless! Join us as we take you back in time to discover the wonderful foody cemetery and funeral traditions!
Friday 17 and Saturday 18 September: 10am to 4pm
No booking required
EDIBLE ENGLAND
Greed, guilt and gruel at Otley Courthouse
Otley Courthouse, Otley, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS21 1FJ
Discover shady stories and vicious villains from the past. There are court cases about theft and poaching as well as details of prisoners' food, police officers' canteen refreshments and magistrates' tea time, all available live and online.
Saturday 11 September: 10am to 4pm
Pre-booking: Required
A walk by the river with food in mind
Leeds Civic Trust, 17 - 19 Wharf Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 7EQ
How did food arrive for the people of Leeds before the M1 was constructed? Find out on this walking tour which will take you from Centenary Bridge to Brewery Wharf, Dock Street, Tetley's Adelphi, Royal Armouries, Leeds Dock and Canary Wharf.
Sunday 19 September: 10.30am
Pre-booking: Required
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Beverley Guildhall & Community Museum
Beverley Guildhall, Register Square, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 9XX
Visit one of Beverley's best-kept secrets, the historic Guildhall. See the beautiful Georgian courtroom, a magistrate’s room and visit this year's featured exhibition "Exploring Medieval Beverley".
Saturday 11 September: 10am to 4pm
No booking required
High Street Sound Walk: Breet Velvit Ake (‘bright velvet wander’)
Whitefriargate, Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU1
Discover the magic of your High Street. Artist Jez Riley French’s sound walk evokes Whitefriargate’s history using a fascinating range of hidden, overlooked or usually inaudible sounds. It is part of High Street Sound Walks, a series of self-guided, immersive sound walks.
Friday 10 to Sunday 19 September: available anytime
No booking required (the sound walk is accessed online)
Butt Farm Anti Aircraft Battery
Butt Farm, Victoria Road, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 8PJ
Take a guided tour around this WW2 anti-aircraft battery, opening for HODs after a major programme of repair and restoration. See how the site, listed by Historic England as a Scheduled Monument, was operated by men and women during the war.
Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 September: Tours at 10am and 1pm
Wednesday 15 September: Tours at 3pm and 5:30pm
Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 September: Tours at 10am and 1pm
Pre-booking: Required
Howsham Mill
Howsham Mill, Howsham Hall Road, Howsham, York, North Yorkshire, YO60 7PA
Visit this beautifully restored 18th-century watermill on Yorkshire's River Derwent, a Site of Special Scientific Interest. Learn how it works and the process of restoration, and hear how income from electricity sales funds educational visits.
Sunday 12 September: 10.30am to 5pm
No booking required
The White Swan Inn exhibition
White Swan, 1 Church Hill, Hunmanby, North Yorkshire, YO14 0JU
Pubs have long been the lifeblood of rural communities. Visit this historic old coaching inn and assembly room, situated on what was formerly the main route between Hull, Bridlington and Scarborough and see more about its history and heritage.
Saturday 11 September: All day from 11am
No booking required
Clifton Castle house opening
Clifton Castle, Clifton, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 4AB
Come for a rare chance to see this late Georgian house built on the site of a 14th-century castle. Unique paintings, silver, porcelain and furniture will be available to view, or you can take in the wonderful views over lower Wensleydale towards Masham.
Friday 17 September: Tour 11am and 2:30pm
Pre-booking: Required
Guided Town Walk Wetherby
Wetherby, West Yorkshire
Spot Wetherby’s leaping salmon, visit the Georgian Bath House and Gardens and discover the Art Nouveau staircase in the Council Offices on this guided tour of the town.
Sunday 19 September: 2pm to 3:30pm
No booking required
Calderdale Industrial Museum
Square Road, Halifax, West Yorkshire, HX1 1QG
Find out more about the wide variety of industries that developed in Calderdale in the last 250 years. The museum is home to original machinery – some of it in full working order – together with many special and rare artefacts.
Saturday 11 September: 10am to 4pm, with last entry at 3pm
Sunday 12 September: 10am to 4pm, with last entry at 3pm
No booking required
Forgotten Women of Wakefield Blue Plaque Walk
Wentworth Street, Wakefield, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF1 2QU
Walk in the footsteps of several of the most iconic women from Wakefield as you explore the historic streets of the city. Philanthropist Edith Mackie, artist Louisa Fennell, enlightened educationalist Gertrude McCroben, and Suffragist daughter Florence Beaumont are amongst the women you will meet.
Wednesday 15 September: 6.30pm
Pre-booking: Required
Event listings are available at www.heritageopendays.org.uk. Search by location or use the map function to discover what else is happening in your local area.
To ensure that visitors are safe and that events can keep to the latest government guidelines, all event details are subject to change. Visitors should re-check details on our website before confirming plans nearer the time.