The Libertines at 02 Academy in Sheffield: Ticket details, setlist, stage times and parking for tonight's gig
Indie darlings The Libertines are set to take to the stage in Sheffield tonight.
So if you’re heading to the gig, we’ve put together this handy guide of everything you need to know.
Who are The Libertines?
The Libertines were formed in London in 1997 by frontmen Carl Barât (vocals/guitar) and Pete Doherty (vocals/guitar). John Hassall (bass) and Gary Powell (drums) have been members of the band for most of its recording career.
Their popularity grew as part of the emerging indie scene during the early 2000s, which culminated in a self-titled number one album in 2004.
Following a breakdown in the working relationship between Doherty and Barât, the band split soon after hitting their commercial peak.
They reunited in 2010, released a new album Anthems for Doomed Youth, and have toured frequently ever since.
Where are The Libertines playing in Sheffield and what time will they take to the stage?
The band is playing at the 02 Academy tonight, Tuesday, February 22.
This is a rescheduled gig as the original show was due to take place on December 16 last year but was cancelled due to Covid.
There are no available details about stage times but doors open at 7pm. There is a curfew at 11pm.
You must be aged eight or over to attend. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.
Who is supporting The Libertines?
Sheffield-band Jumper Boy are supporting the Libertines tonight.
Their sound is described as a mixture of math-rock, post punk and Indie which results in ‘frantic and upbeat yet thoughtful songs.’
Where can I park for The Libertines show in Sheffield tonight?
If you’re driving, the closest 24-hour, Monday-Sunday car park is Britannnia Parking, Arundel Gate, Sheffield. The postcode for your sat nav is S1 2PN.
Can I still get tickets to see The Libertines in Sheffield?
Tickets are still showing as being available on the Ticketmaster website at £42.95 each.
What is the setlist for The Libertines gig in Sheffield?
Based on recent shows, this is the most likely order of songs.
What a Waster
The Ha Ha Wall
Up the Bracket
Gunga Din
The Saga
What Katie Did
You're My Waterloo
Boys in the Band
Can't Stand Me Now
The Boy Looked at Johnny
Begging
Music When the Lights Go Out
Horrorshow
Heart of the Matter
What Became of the Likely Lads
The Good Old Days
Encore:
The Delaney
Fame and Fortune
Death on the Stairs
Don't Look Back Into The Sun
Time for Heroes