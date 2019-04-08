Here’s where to park if you are taking part in the Sheffield Half Marathon

The Sheffield Half Marathon takes place on Sunday (April 14), with more than 7,000 people expected to take part.

Thousands more will be lining the streets to cheer them on, meaning the city will get very busy very quickly.

For those travelling by car, finding somewhere to park will be important.

There are a number of places around the city that will be available to use.

Here is a list of the car parks, along with the post codes you will need to put into your sat nav in order to find them.

All are within walking distance of the starting line on Arundel Gate in the city centre.

However, there are bus links and the tram if walking is not an option.

List of city centre car parks

Brook Hill - S1 4BT

Q- Park Rockingham - S1 2NL

Campo Lane NCP - S1 2EF

Workhouse Lane - S3 8PH

Hartshead NCP - S1 2DS

Q-Park Castlegate - S1 2BQ

Carver Lane - S1 4FS

John Lewis - S1 1EP (Sat nav S1 2HB)

Q - Park Sheffield Station - S2 4AA

Sidney Street NCP - S1 4RG

APCOA - The Moor, Eyre Street - S1 4PX

Fitzwilliam Street - S1 4JL