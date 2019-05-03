Fans cheer during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Ipswich Town at Bramall Lane. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Here is the full route for the Sheffield United open top bus parade

Sheffield United will be celebrating their promotion to the Premier League with an open top bus promotion parade from Bramall Lane to the town hall on Tuesday 7 May.

The celebrations, which will see thousands of Blades fans take to the streets to watch the bus make its way through town, will mean that lots of roads will be closed in the city centre throughout the event. There will also be a rolling closures as the bus travels along certain roads at walking pace to greet fans. The open top bus, which will take the team's players and coaching staff through the streets of Sheffield, will leave Bramall Lane at 5.30pm, to arrive at the Sheffield Town Hall for around 6.30pm. Here is the full proposed route that the bus will take on the night:

Setting off at 5.30pm, the bus will begin the tour by leaving from Cherry Street.

1. Cherry Street

Setting off at 5.30pm, the bus will begin the tour by leaving from Cherry Street.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The open top parade will then make its way down Bramall Lane towards the city centre.

2. Bramall Lane

The open top parade will then make its way down Bramall Lane towards the city centre.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The bus will then cross St Mary's Gate roundabout heading north.

3. St. Mary's Gate Roundabout

The bus will then cross St Mary's Gate roundabout heading north.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The parade will travel at walking pace down Eyre Street where fans can watch the players make their way towards the town hall.

4. Eyre Street

The parade will travel at walking pace down Eyre Street where fans can watch the players make their way towards the town hall.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2