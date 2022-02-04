Here are the solutions for Thursday's Sheffield Star's daily puzzles

The Sheffield Star has launched a new puzzles section.

Here are the latest answers for The Star, Sheffield, daily crossword puzzles.

We’ll be uploading brand new challenges to the website every single day so hopefully you will always find one to enjoy - including the likes of quick crosswords, cryptic crosswords, sudoku and word wheels.

You can also look through the puzzles from the previous two weeks if you’ve missed one.

Our puzzles are meant to be quite tricky — so congratulations to anyone who manages to complete them!

Here are all of the crossword answers that you’ll need for Thursday, February 3, 2022:

DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Might; 4 Crack up; 8 Tendril; 9 Ate up; 10 Rest; 11 Unchaste; 13 Inst; 14 Clap; 16 Instance; 17 Fate; 20 Trawl; 21 Appoint; 22 Citadel; 23 Tense.

Down: 1 Materialistic; 2 Gongs; 3 Tory; 4 Colony; 5 As a whole; 6 Keeps up; 7 Puppet theatre; 12 Assailed; 13 Instant; 15 Scrawl; 18 Alien; 29 Spot.

Quick: Across: 1 Wrath; 4 Blemish; 8 Tension; 9 Caper; 10 Ogle; 11 Insolent; 13 Mime; 14 Mess; 16 Disclose; 17 Edge; 20 Unity; 21 Empress; 22 Tantrum; 23 Demon.