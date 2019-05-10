Here are ten of the best things happening in Sheffield this weekend
From parties and quizzes, to workshops, tours, and discos, there’s lots of things happening in Sheffield this weekend.
Get your diary out and get planning!
1. Its Quiz of Thrones time
Winter is coming, sort of. To celebrate the return of everyones favourite fantasy epic, The Leadmill invites you to Sheffields biggest and best Game Of Thrones Quiz. Do you have what it takes to be crowned King of The North? The quiz kicks off Monday May 13 from 7pm.
How do you play the piano without practising? Is the triangle hard? Why is organ music so boring? Find out this Saturday May 11. This brilliant stand-up comedy show with a difference has been entertaining people across the world for over two decades. Suitable for children aged 12 plus, see Rainer in action at Sheffield Theatres from 4pm.
Ever fancied abseiling down the side of a building? Well nows your chance. Enjoy the views across the city from the top of the Owen Building before you abseil down this Sunday May 12, with a fun day of adventure running from 10am to 5pm. Emailemily@archerproject.org.uk to register your place.
All the fun of a night on the town but in total silence? Thats madness...right? Not so! Join the last Silent Disco of the term next Tuesday May 14, at The Leadmill.'The (quiet) fun starts from 11pm and will run until 3am, with free face painting, a photobooth, inflatables, confetti cannons, and deals.