Here are ten of the best things happening in Sheffield this weekend
From vintage markets, and salsa dancing, to celeb meet-and-greets, festival, masterclasses, and shopping surprises, there’s lots happening in Sheffield this weekend.
Get your diary out:
1. A Growing masterclass at Heeley City Farm
Heeley City Farms local food growing manager, Darrell, will host an organic food growing masterclass at the Walled Garden, from 10am to 1pm this Saturday. Email Darrell at darrell@heeleyfarm.org.uk for details.
Meadowhall will swing open its doors this Thursday May 2 for an evening of exclusive discounts, freebies, and surprises There will be all kinds of one-off offers and surprises as Student Night returns,including a meet-and-greet with 2018 Love Island star Wes Nelson. The interactive fun starts at 5pm.
Head to Kelham Island Museum this Friday for the Master Cutler Challenge Festival of Fun. The event, held in aid of St Lukes Hospice and Rotherham Hospice, will kick off at 5.30pm and will feature live music and performances, a glitter bar, a raffle, displays of yoga, gymnastics and battleaxe throwing, and lots of fundraising fun - including a spot of leg waxing.