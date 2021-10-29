Below is a list of some of the most beautiful walks the Peak District and Derbyshire has to offer.
1. Bamford Edge.
Bamford to Edale is an 18.5 kilometre point-to-point trail - another route perfect for a day out on the bike.
2. Cave Dale.
Cave Dale is one of the most popular trails among hikers because of it's beautiful views.
3. Robin Hood's Stride.
Robin Hood's Stride is one of the most picturesque locations you can enjoy during this lockdown.
4. Castleton.
Hope Castleton is a stunning 14.3 kilometre trail you could look forward to enjoying this week.
