Here are six things that should be on every Sheffield family's 'summer bucket list'
There isn’t much in Sheffield that family blogger Naomi Cooper and her family haven’t done.
If you’re looking for things to do with the kids, and help to keep them entertained during the long summer break ahead, follow Naomi’s ‘bucket list’ of unmissable ways to spend your summer in the region.
Spend free time at local parks & playground
“We are so lucky in Sheffield to have amazing parks and with a third of the city in the Peak District there is more than enough green space to enjoy,” says Naomi, founder of the fantastic Trips With A Tot site.
“Take advantage of them! Some of my favourites are: Endcliffe Park, Botanical Gardens, Forge Dam, Norfolk Heritage Park, Hillsborough Park and Graves Park.”
Cool down & splash
“Cool down on hot days with great water and sand play, at places like Magna Aqua-Tek, Millhouses Park, Clifton Park, and Sheffield Peace Gardens.”
Swim & paddle outdoors
“Hathersage Outdoor pool is a hidden gem in this medieval Peak District village and it’s open daily throughout the summer, with amazing views, sunbathing areas and a lovely cafe. We also love wild paddling, especially at Damflask Reservoir, Low Bradfield, and Padley Gorge.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Strolls & picnics
“Take a walk in the countryside and find a picturesque picnic spot for a perfect free day out which will clear your mind. The Peak District has so much to see, you’ll be spoilt for choice. My favourites include the Chatsworth House, Longshaw Estate, Lodge Moor, and Ladybower.”
Go wild in adventure playgrounds
“When it comes to great adventure playgrounds, we love the ones at Chatsworth House farmyard and playground, Cannon Hall Farm, Harewood House, and the National Coal Mining Museum.”
Go sculpture hunting
“Sculpture hunting is fun for everyone and makes a walk that little bit more fun, plus it motivates toddlers to keep going. Did you know Norfolk Heritage Park has a sculpture trail? There’s the Journey to hidden places sculpture trail in Firth Park and Wincobank in Sheffield, sculptures at Sheffield Manor Lodge, and don’t forget the fantastic and free Yorkshire Sculpture Park.”
Where are you planning to visit in the region this summer? I’d love to hear from you: nik.farah@jpimedia.co.uk
Visit tripswithatot.com for more fantastic reviews and ideas from Naomi.