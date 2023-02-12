News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
There are a whole host of stunning Sheffield views from which you can maximise your enjoyment of watching a beautiful sunset

Here are 9 incredible locations in Sheffield and the Peak District to watch the sunset

As the nights finally begin to draw out again, here are nine of the best spots in Sheffield and the Peak District to watch the sunset from.

By Sarah Marshall
3 minutes ago

There is nothing like watching the sun go down while surrounded by a stunning natural vista.

Here, we have shared our favourite places for such an occasion. Is your favourite location in the list?

1. Winnats Pass

Winnats Pass in the Peak District provides a sensational view over Hope Valley. It's the perfect spot to watch the sunset

Photo: Jpress

Photo Sales

2. Millstone Edge

Millstone Edge above Hathersage is a beautifully scenic place to watch the sunset. There are car parks nearby if you want to watch the sunset from the comfort of your vehicle, and you might need hiking boots or wellies if you want to venture out t see it. Pictured are Peak District Park Rangers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

3. Monsal Head

The iconic view at Monsal Head in the Peak District is a wonderful location to watch the last glimmers of sunlight give into the night.

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

4. Parkwood Springs

Parkwood Springs is known for its wild beauty and incredible views of the city. It's a location unlike any other, so why not give it a try the next time you fancy watching the sunset?

Photo: Andrew Roe

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SheffieldPeak District