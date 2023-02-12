Here are 9 incredible locations in Sheffield and the Peak District to watch the sunset

As the nights finally begin to draw out again, here are nine of the best spots in Sheffield and the Peak District to watch the sunset from.
There is nothing like watching the sun go down while surrounded by a stunning natural vista.
Here, we have shared our favourite places for such an occasion. Is your favourite location in the list?
1. Winnats Pass
Winnats Pass in the Peak District provides a sensational view over Hope Valley. It's the perfect spot to watch the sunset
Photo: Jpress
2. Millstone Edge
Millstone Edge above Hathersage is a beautifully scenic place to watch the sunset. There are car parks nearby if you want to watch the sunset from the comfort of your vehicle, and you might need hiking boots or wellies if you want to venture out t see it. Pictured are Peak District Park Rangers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Monsal Head
The iconic view at Monsal Head in the Peak District is a wonderful location to watch the last glimmers of sunlight give into the night.
Photo: jason chadwick
4. Parkwood Springs
Parkwood Springs is known for its wild beauty and incredible views of the city. It's a location unlike any other, so why not give it a try the next time you fancy watching the sunset?
Photo: Andrew Roe