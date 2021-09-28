Here are 9 fun things to do this weekend in Sheffield

2. Join Peddler Market's birthday celebrations

Join Peddler as they celebrate their 7th Birthday this Saturday. There will be headline live music acts, some of the best DJs in town, and of course, they've got the food and drinks. Relax with your mates and watch Apricot Ballroom’s very own Joi La Frique, Nonna Fab and their roster of residents as they takeover Peddler Warehouse. The event starts at 2 pm and finishes at 11 pm. For more information, visit www.peddlerwarehouse.com

Photo: JPIMedia