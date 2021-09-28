Go on a unique outdoor treasure hunt hosted by The Great Game Sheffield. The hunt will lead you around the city, taking in all its famous landmarks and explaining a little bit of its history along the way. You are given a treasure map, compass and clues to find your way along the route. If you are successful, you will reveal where to draw the X on your treasure map to show the location of your treasure - a great pub. At the pub, you will receive a discount on your bill. To purchase a ticket, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Here are 9 fun things to do this weekend in Sheffield

Here are nine of the best events and activities to enjoy over the weekend.

By Kian Rains
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 4:34 pm

If you are looking for something to do over the weekend, there is plenty going on across Sheffield.

We’ve created this list of nine events and activities that might appeal to you.

It is recommended that you book the events listed, and more information can be found via the relevant links.

Undefined: readMore

1. Explore Sheffield's hidden rivers

The Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust is inviting people to explore the hidden rivers of central Sheffield and learn about the history, biodiversity and future of these mysterious and sometimes unintentionally beautiful places. You will even get the chance to visit the world-famous Megatron tunnels that carry rivers beneath the streets of Sheffield. Tours are led by experienced professional guides from the local adventure training company, Howl Bushcraft, and will last approximately 1.5 hours. To book, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

2. Join Peddler Market's birthday celebrations

Join Peddler as they celebrate their 7th Birthday this Saturday. There will be headline live music acts, some of the best DJs in town, and of course, they've got the food and drinks. Relax with your mates and watch Apricot Ballroom’s very own Joi La Frique, Nonna Fab and their roster of residents as they takeover Peddler Warehouse. The event starts at 2 pm and finishes at 11 pm. For more information, visit www.peddlerwarehouse.com

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

3. Ghost Hunt

Ghost Hunter Tours are back on Saturday at Sheffield's National Emergency Services Museum. Investigate the haunted police cells, rooms and old vehicles kept there with the GHT team of investigators. If you are brave enough to take part, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk to purchase tickets.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

4. Visit the Sheffield vegan market

The Sheffield vegan market is back on October 3 and will be taking over The Moor. As usual, the event will feature a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, small-batch soapers, sustainable chandlers, local artists, zero-waste champions and environmental charities. The event will be there between 10:30 am and 4 pm.

Photo: Sheffield vegan market

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2