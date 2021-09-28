Here are 9 fun things to do this weekend in Sheffield

If you are looking for something to do over the weekend, there is plenty going on across Sheffield.
We’ve created this list of nine events and activities that might appeal to you.
It is recommended that you book the events listed, and more information can be found via the relevant links.
1. Explore Sheffield's hidden rivers
The Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust is inviting people to explore the hidden rivers of central Sheffield and learn about the history, biodiversity and future of these mysterious and sometimes unintentionally beautiful places. You will even get the chance to visit the world-famous Megatron tunnels that carry rivers beneath the streets of Sheffield. Tours are led by experienced professional guides from the local adventure training company, Howl Bushcraft, and will last approximately 1.5 hours. To book, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Join Peddler Market's birthday celebrations
Join Peddler as they celebrate their 7th Birthday this Saturday. There will be headline live music acts, some of the best DJs in town, and of course, they've got the food and drinks. Relax with your mates and watch Apricot Ballroom’s very own Joi La Frique, Nonna Fab and their roster of residents as they takeover Peddler Warehouse. The event starts at 2 pm and finishes at 11 pm. For more information, visit www.peddlerwarehouse.com
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Ghost Hunt
Ghost Hunter Tours are back on Saturday at Sheffield's National Emergency Services Museum. Investigate the haunted police cells, rooms and old vehicles kept there with the GHT team of investigators. If you are brave enough to take part, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk to purchase tickets.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Visit the Sheffield vegan market
The Sheffield vegan market is back on October 3 and will be taking over The Moor. As usual, the event will feature a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, small-batch soapers, sustainable chandlers, local artists, zero-waste champions and environmental charities. The event will be there between 10:30 am and 4 pm.
Photo: Sheffield vegan market