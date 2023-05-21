4 . Meersbrook Park stroll

Enjoy great views of the city from the top of this park. Start at Meersbrook Hall, then follow the paths going clockwise around the rest of the park. Finish at the timbered Bishop’s House, one of the city's oldest buildings, before leaving the park and making the short trip to the Cross Scythes pub on Derbyshire Lane, which is first come, first served. Distance: 1 mile. Time: 30-45 minutes Photo: Brian Eyre