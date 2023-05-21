Fancy a nice walk somewhere around Sheffield that ends with an added bonus – a trip to the pub? We’ve got you covered with these ideas.
These walks in the scenic parts of the city, plus a couple in the Peak District, are mainly on the shorter side, giving you the chance to work up a thirst nicely. Cheers!
1. Higger Tor and Carl Wark Iron Age Fort
The route starts and finishes at The Fox House in Longshaw. The route goes to Burbage Rocks and Upper Burbage Bridge, then up Higger Tor to the Carl Wark Iron Age hillfort and back to the pub, which is open with a reduced garden menu. Book at www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/yorkshire/thefoxhouselongshaw
Distance: 4 to 5 miles Time: 2 to 3 hours. Full walk description: trekkingbritain.com Photo: Chris Etchells
2. Kelham Island stroll
Study Sheffield’s industrial past with this walk, starting at Kelham Island Museum. Head east along the River Don's Upper Don Walk to Lady’s Bridge. Cross over and turn left on to Nursery Street. Carry on along Mowbray Street and Neepsend Lane, before crossing the River Don for a second time over Ball Street Bridge. The Kelham Island Tavern and Riverside are both open. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Onesmoor from High Bradfield
This walk starts at Brown House Lane, near the Old Horns pub, and explores Onesmoor, taking in Castle Hill earthworks and great views. Try The Plough in Low Bradfield, Old Horns in High Bradfield or Bradfield Brewery pub the Nags Head instead.
Length: 3.7 miles. Time: 2 hours Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Meersbrook Park stroll
Enjoy great views of the city from the top of this park. Start at Meersbrook Hall, then follow the paths going clockwise around the rest of the park. Finish at the timbered Bishop’s House, one of the city's oldest buildings, before leaving the park and making the short trip to the Cross Scythes pub on Derbyshire Lane, which is first come, first served. Distance: 1 mile. Time: 30-45 minutes Photo: Brian Eyre