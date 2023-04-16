News you can trust since 1887
Here are 12 of the best pubs in Sheffield – according to the Good Pub Guide

Sheffield has many brilliant boozers – and these 12 have all been recommended in The Good Pub Guide.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 16th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

The guide features more than 5,000 independent reviews among 40,000 listings of boozers across the country. It currently lists these pubs in the city as being ‘worth a visit’.

There are a lot of amazing boozers in the city.

1. Sheffield has many brilliant pubs

There are a lot of amazing boozers in the city. Photo: submit

The Kelham Island Tavern, Russell Street, Kelham Island, is a 'busy little pub with around 13 interesting ales and good range of bottled beers'.

2. Kelham Island Tavern, Kelham Island

The Kelham Island Tavern, Russell Street, Kelham Island, is a 'busy little pub with around 13 interesting ales and good range of bottled beers'. Photo: Simon Hulme

The Good Pub Guide describes The Bath Hotel, on Victoria Street in the city centre, as a 'Victorian corner pub with well restored 1930s' interior'.

3. Bath Hotel

The Good Pub Guide describes The Bath Hotel, on Victoria Street in the city centre, as a 'Victorian corner pub with well restored 1930s' interior'. Photo: Google Maps

The Harlequin, on Nursery Street, near Kelham Island, is a 'welcoming open-plan corner pub' with 'well-kept ales' and a 'great selection of changing guests'.

4. The Harlequin

The Harlequin, on Nursery Street, near Kelham Island, is a 'welcoming open-plan corner pub' with 'well-kept ales' and a 'great selection of changing guests'. Photo: Google Maps

