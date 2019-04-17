Here are 10 of the best things happening in Sheffield this weekend From Easter fun days, and Game of Thrones cinema experiences, to concerts, markets, and bee-keeping courses, there’s something for everybody happening in Sheffield in the next few days... Have a great Easter weekend! 1. Sitcom dinner experience Join Basil, Sybil, and Manuel for a side-splitting sitcom experience this Saturday April 20, at The Angel at Topcliffe. Visit theangelattopcliffe.co.uk to book. sub Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. Quayside Easter Festival Head to Victoria Quays this Easter Sunday and Easter Monday for some fabulous family fun, with local street food available all day. sub Mal Whichelow Buy a Photo 3. Run For It Easter Join Run For It for a 5K or 10K Easter Extravaganza dash this Sunday April 21, with Easter egg hunts, free fizz and cake, and lots of selfie opportunities. Meet at Meadowhall's Blue Car Park before 11am. sub Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. Kickstarter Sheffield event Want to launch a project on Kickstarter, but not sure where to start? Visit Site Gallery this Thursday evening from 6pm to speak with a selection of Sheffield people who've made it happen. sub Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3