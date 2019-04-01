Here are 10 of the best things happening in Sheffield this weekend From night markets, and musical blow-outs, to beer tastings, and lively panel discussions, there’s something for everyone in Sheffield in the next few days. Read on, and get planning your weekend: 1. Boris the Musical 2: Brexit Harder Big laughs galore as this 'accidental' musical extravaganza opens at Theatre Deli next Wednesday April 10. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. Sharrow Lantern Carnival 2019 Gather at Mount Pleasant Park this Sunday from 7.30pm for the annual show, complete with live music, fire dancers, and the legendary parade Johnston Press Buy a Photo 3. Get romantic with Strictly's Aljaz and Janette Get ready for a star-studded rollercoaster ride through some of the most successful, Oscar winning andmemorable films of all time, with Strictlys very own Aljaz and Janette, at Sheffield City Hall on April 10. sub Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. Jazz and cocktails in historic Sheffield General Cemetery Join this immersive bring your own cocktail Secret Shakers gathering - this Saturday from 7pm, with live jazz and nibbles. sub Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3