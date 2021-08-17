Take a break from all the hustle and bustle caused by the easing of lockdown measures across the country. Here is a list of popular walks through the Peak District you could enjoy this weekend.

1. The Roaches. Right at the southern tip of the Pennines are the popular Roaches. You and your dog can walk this route freely and enjoy the gorgeous views from the top of the rocky landscape. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Haddon Hall. Explore the vast open fields across the Peak District and freshen up with a light walk from Haddon Hall to Bakewell. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Mam Tor circular route. This is a beautiful walk that will be perfect for you and your fluffy companion. There is plenty for you and your dog to explore with stunning views on offer all around you. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Stanage Edge. The Stanage Edge to Hathersage circuit is a popular walk with the frequent explorers of the Peak District. The walk provides stunning scenery you and your furry friend will enjoy at any time of year, come rain or shine. Photo: Google Buy photo