Halloween thrills and magical escapes await at The Escapologist this October half-term

As Halloween approaches, The Escapologist is set to deliver an unforgettable October half-term full of chills, thrills, and family fun. With a perfect blend of spooky escapes for adults and magical adventures for children, this local favourite is pulling out all the stops to ensure an exciting and engaging experience for everyone.

Halloween Special for Adults: Scares with a Side of Cocktails

For adults looking to embrace the Halloween spirit, The Escapologist offers a unique Halloween special. Guests are invited to test their courage in one of the horror-themed escape rooms, featuring suspenseful storylines and mind-bending puzzles. Choose from:

D3LIR1UM at Xscape

The Butcheringat White Rose

The Infectedat Metrocentre

After the terror-filled escape, guests can wind down with a time-limited spooky cocktail at the bar, perfect for calming post-escape jitters. The immersive experiences are ideal for a Halloween date night or a fun outing with friends, promising an evening of eerie ambiance, cleverly crafted rooms, delicious cocktails and wickedly good times!

Family-Friendly Fun: Magical Worlds and a Spooky Prize Draw for Kids

The Escapologist also caters to families with younger children, offering magical, whimsical escape rooms that transport guests into enchanting worlds. Kids and families can explore rooms like:

Vertic Alley and The Parlour of Secretsat Xscape

The School of Wizardryat White Rose

Incredible Creatures & How to Feed Them! at Metrocentre

These rooms invite families to solve puzzles and embark on imaginative adventures, perfect for younger guests who prefer magic over mayhem.

As an added bonus, children can participate in a creepy craft corner! Available at all venues, they colour in a spooky scene and search for three hidden keys within the drawing. After completing their masterpiece, they can enter a special prize draw by uploading a photo to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtags #TheEscapologist and #HalloweenKidsCorner. One lucky winner will receive a Minis Mixology Package for four children - an exciting experience where kids can create their own mocktail!

Get Ready for a Spooktacular Half-Term at The Escapologist

With immersive experiences for all ages, The Escapologist’s unique mix of frightful fun and magical adventures ensures there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Bookings are now open for the Halloween special and magical rooms, with the excitement running throughout the October half-term.

For more information, or to book your escape room experience, visit The Escapologist website.