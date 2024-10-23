It’s the spookiest season of the year. As the nights continue to draw in, we are all preparing to celebrate the supernatural and macabre on the approach to Halloween, on October 31.

If you’re not getting cosy inside for a Twilight marathon to celebrate the 'hoa hoa hoa' season, then get ready to enjoy some great events.

From bassline raves, to food and drink, to spectacular costumes to win prizes, below we have listed just 10 events of many happening across the city. Some are adult-only, while others are perfect for young families - or even dog owners.

1 . Halloween Night Market at Steamworks The Steamworks, in Highfield, will be celebrating Halloween on Friday, October 25, from 5pm. A £3 ticket will give you access to a 'spooky haven' filled with an array of local traders, delicious street food, and live entertainment. Enjoy mulled wine, arts and crafts, and live DJ sets. Find out more via their Facebook account.

2 . Spooky film screening On October 31, visit Samuel Worth Chapel at Sheffield General Cemetery to enjoy a film screening of the iconic 1975 The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Doors open at 8pm, and tickets are £12 adult. There is no seat allocation. The licensed cafe bar will be open throughout selling drinks and snacks.

3 . Witches & Wizards at The Tropical Butterfly House Tropical Butterfly House in North Anston is inviting families for spooky surprises every day until November 3. Crack codes as you roam the haunted grounds and dress up in your spookiest costumes. Visit their website to find out more.