Halloween in Sheffield: 10 spooky events for all ages across the city, from creepy ghost walks to funky discos

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 06:00 BST

From haunted tours to parties in costume, there's something for everyone to enjoy this Halloween in Sheffield.

It’s the spookiest season of the year. As the nights continue to draw in, we are all preparing to celebrate the supernatural and macabre on the approach to Halloween, on October 31.

If you’re not getting cosy inside for a Twilight marathon to celebrate the 'hoa hoa hoa' season, then get ready to enjoy some great events.

From bassline raves, to food and drink, to spectacular costumes to win prizes, below we have listed just 10 events of many happening across the city. Some are adult-only, while others are perfect for young families - or even dog owners.

The Steamworks, in Highfield, will be celebrating Halloween on Friday, October 25, from 5pm. A £3 ticket will give you access to a 'spooky haven' filled with an array of local traders, delicious street food, and live entertainment. Enjoy mulled wine, arts and crafts, and live DJ sets. Find out more via their Facebook account.

1. Halloween Night Market at Steamworks

The Steamworks, in Highfield, will be celebrating Halloween on Friday, October 25, from 5pm. A £3 ticket will give you access to a 'spooky haven' filled with an array of local traders, delicious street food, and live entertainment. Enjoy mulled wine, arts and crafts, and live DJ sets. Find out more via their Facebook account. | Submitted

On October 31, visit Samuel Worth Chapel at Sheffield General Cemetery to enjoy a film screening of the iconic 1975 The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Doors open at 8pm, and tickets are £12 adult. There is no seat allocation. The licensed cafe bar will be open throughout selling drinks and snacks.

2. Spooky film screening

On October 31, visit Samuel Worth Chapel at Sheffield General Cemetery to enjoy a film screening of the iconic 1975 The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Doors open at 8pm, and tickets are £12 adult. There is no seat allocation. The licensed cafe bar will be open throughout selling drinks and snacks. | Sheffield city council

Tropical Butterfly House in North Anston is inviting families for spooky surprises every day until November 3. Crack codes as you roam the haunted grounds and dress up in your spookiest costumes. Visit their website to find out more.

3. Witches & Wizards at The Tropical Butterfly House

Tropical Butterfly House in North Anston is inviting families for spooky surprises every day until November 3. Crack codes as you roam the haunted grounds and dress up in your spookiest costumes. Visit their website to find out more. | Submitted

On Sunday, October 27, your beloved dogs can enjoy the spooky celebrations at Head of Steam in Sheffield city centre. Your four-legged friends can post in front of Halloween-themed decor for fun themed photographs, as well as play in a secure off-lead area.

4. Halloween dogs at a recent Pup Up Cafe event

On Sunday, October 27, your beloved dogs can enjoy the spooky celebrations at Head of Steam in Sheffield city centre. Your four-legged friends can post in front of Halloween-themed decor for fun themed photographs, as well as play in a secure off-lead area. | Pup Up Cafe

