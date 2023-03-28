News you can trust since 1887
Hall with 900 years of history is set to re-open

Haddon Hall, one of the country’s most elegant, historically important and timeless stately homes, has confirmed the opening dates for its 2023 season.

By Angela Furniss
Published 28th Mar 2023, 08:19 BST
From April 1 to September 24, visitors can once again immerse themselves in 900 years of history, marvel at Tudor and Elizabethan architecture and craftsmanship, and stroll around the hall’s Elizabethan walled gardens and magnificent Medieval Parkland, enjoying uninterrupted views of the Peak District.

Throughout the spring and summer, there will be free Guided Tours every Monday, starting from April 3, which run at intervals throughout the day, providing visitors with a brief introduction to the history of the hall.

In the summer holidays, every Tuesday from July 11 to August 29 there will be children’s free guided tours, with archery classes available to buy on the day.

    Guests can also experience live music in the hall on selected Sundays from June 4 to September 17.

    Taking place at 12pm and 2pm, these wonderful recitals fill the hall with music and are included within the admission ticket.

    Haddon’s Medieval Park will once again reopen to visitors, with a packed and diverse events calendar, which includes its popular parkland and specialist walks, alongside photography workshops, and for the first time this year, a forest bathing morning and bat watching evenings. The first event on the calendar is a photography workshop on May 11, followed by the first parkland walk on May 13. The full events calendar can be found on the website.

    Continuing to strengthen its relationships with the local artisan community, Haddon’s Gatehouse Gift Shop reopens to the public on April 3rd, and will see different artisans in situ each week, giving visitors the chance to shop for something special on both their way in and out of the hall.

    There’s also the opportunity to enjoy a delicious breakfast, lunch or afternoon tea at Haddon’s restaurant, with a wonderful view of the hall and river and a menu that focuses on seasonal, local produce.

    Following the overwhelming success of its Derbyshire Discount last year, Lord and Lady Edward Manners have decided to extend the discount into the 2023 season, offering 30% off entry for the residents of Derbyshire, including students, adults and concessions, in addition to free entry for children under the age of 16 years old.

    Lady Manners said: “Over the last few months, our wonderful team have been hard at work getting Haddon ready to reopen to the public on April 1 and we are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors back for a beautiful day out in a truly unique and historic setting. Alongside the fantastic events calendar we have lined up throughout the year, we are currently putting the finishing touches to our incredibly popular Mercatum Artisan Markets, which will be announced in detail in the coming months.

    “From nine centuries of history, to the magnificent roses cascading down the hall’s walls, the delicious food in our restaurant and a gift shop brimming with local artisan’s wares, Haddon really has something for everyone, and we look forward to seeing you soon!”

