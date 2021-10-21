Half term sports clubs near me: Football camps run by Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and other fun family activities

The good news is that a number of fun sports and activity camps are running in Sheffield that you can take part in.

Here are some our top picks:-

The Sheffield Wednesday Community Foundation is running a soccer camp for girls and boys aged five to 14.

Sheffield United are running a football camp this half term.

FA qualified coaches will be providing a rewarding educational and fun football coaching experience for youngsters, regardless of background or skill level.

They are run from 10am to 4pm at the Jubilee Sports & Social Club, Clay Wheels Lane, Sheffield, S6 1LZ.

For more information please contact the participation team at [email protected]

Sheffield United will be hosting a similar soccer camp at LU Graves, LU Westfield, Wisewood Sports Centre and Handsworth FC are also back for October with more fun and engaging football sessions.

The camps offer boys and girls aged five to 14 the opportunity to play football in a structured but fun and engaging environment in which they can flourish and improve as a footballer and an individual.

During competitive games coaches will promote fair play, respect, and teamwork to all participants.

To book, please visit www.officialsoccerschools.co.uk/sheffieldunited

The Billy Sharp Football Academy is hosting a number of sessions, to book visit www.billysharpfootballacademy.com

The SoccerEds football camps take place at High Storrs School on Thursday and Friday. Book here

If you fancy trying out a range of other sports then head over to Abbeydale Tennis Club.