Haddon Hall brings the magic of exploring to life with The Little School of Ecology

This summer, Haddon Hall is bringing the magic of exploring to life with the launch of its Little School of Ecology at its Medieval Park.

“If children don’t grow up knowing about nature, they won’t understand it. And if they don’t understand it, they won’t protect it.” Sir David Attenborough.

A hidden gem in the heart of the Peak District, the Medieval Park is a rare treasure, comprising 187 hectares of organic ancient pasture, woodlands, water meadows and river banks. Largely untouched for more than 900 years with a diverse mosaic of habitats, it is home to an incredible variety of wildlife, making it the perfect location for young explorers to learn and appreciate the beauty and wonder of nature all around them.

Little School of Ecology at Haddon Hall

Ideal for children aged between 5 and 11 years old (with an accompanying adult), The Little School of Ecology will run on selected dates through the summer holidays and Autumn half-term*. Beginning August 6th, each session will take place from 11am until 12:30pm, with tickets £5 per child and £5 per adult.

Encouraging the next generation to enjoy the simple pleasure of being outside in nature, children will learn basic identification of trees, flowers, birds, and insects, as well as discovering different habitats and finding out about the deer park's importance in medieval times.

Lady Edward Manners, chatelaine at Haddon Hall said: “Ensuring our future generations connect with nature has never been more important than it is now, and we wanted to create a fun, engaging way to do that, and what better place to do it than our wonderful Medieval Park! The Little School of Ecology is a chance for children to step away from technology and explore the wonders of the outdoors, with knowledgeable guides leading the way. We’re looking forward to welcoming lots of families to Haddon Medieval Park this summer, and hope they take away some truly special memories of their time exploring the wonderful nature on their doorstep.”

Haddon Hall is the perfect spot for a great day for the whole family. With free admission for children under 15, free children’s tours within the Hall every Tuesday, and archery sessions for a small fee within the parkland.

*Little School of Ecology sessions will be held on the following dates:

August 6

August 13

August 20

August 27

*For children aged between 5-11 years with an accompanying adult (maximum of 3 children to one adult).

*Parking at Haddon Hall is £3.80 (contactless, payable at exit barrier when leaving).

*Haddon Hall cannot allow admission for unaccompanied children.

*Adults are responsible for the safety of the children they are accompanying on this walk