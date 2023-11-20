Children can choose their own gift from Santa’s grotto to remember their special day at the theme park.

Christmas has arrived at Gulliver’s Valley Resort, in Rotherham, giving children the opportunity to meet the big man in red himself, and his hard-working elves, plus enjoy a range of festive rides and attractions.

Santa's house and grotto, which is open now until Christmas Eve, has been built from scratch by the Gulliver’s Valley team. Visitors can venture through Santa’s home, into the Elf Workshop where children can choose their own gift, before finally meeting the man himself in his magical grotto.

Gulliver's Valley Theme Park near Sheffield

As well as Santa’s house, visitors can also explore a magical Winter Wonderland at the resort and see Gully’s Christmas Show while tucking into a hot turkey roll or a sweet hot chocolate.

Christmas packages are available from Saturday, November 18, as well as a Santa Send-off on Christmas Eve. Tickets start from £15 and all include access to the rides and attractions at the park, and visit to Santa’s house.