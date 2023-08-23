News you can trust since 1887
Gulliver's Kingdom marks end of school holiday with fireworks display and extended opening hours

​A fireworks display will make sure that a Summer Sparks Spectacular goes off with a bang at Gullivers Kingdom in Maltock Bath.
By Gay Bolton
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:54 BST
Fireworks will light up the night sky at Gulliver's Kingdom, Matlock Bath on Saturday, September 2.Fireworks will light up the night sky at Gulliver's Kingdom, Matlock Bath on Saturday, September 2.
​The theme park is marking the end of the school holidays by extending its opening hours on Saturday, September 2, from 10.30am to 8.30pm with fireworks starting at 8.45pm.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “This is a great way for families to celebrate another Summer of Fun at Gulliver’s before we head into our Halloween and Christmas events. We can’t wait for you to join us!”To book tickets visit www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk/fireworks-finale

