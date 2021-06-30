‘Green list’ travel destinations that you can fly to from today – with flights from Manchester, East Midlands and Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The UK travel list was updated yesterday (June 24) after another three-week review, meaning destinations have moved between the Green, Amber and Red list depending on their Covid-19 public health risk.

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said: "We're moving forward with efforts to safely reopen international travel this summer, and thanks to the success of our vaccination programme, we're now able to consider removing the quarantine period for fully-vaccinated UK arrivals from amber countries - showing a real sign of progress.

"It's right that we continue with this cautious approach to protect public health and the vaccine rollout as our top priority while ensuring that our route out of the international travel restrictions is sustainable."

All additions to the green list apart from Malta will join a ‘green watchlist’, as will Israel and Jerusalem - signalling that these countries are at risk of moving from green to amber.

Arrivals from green list countries will need to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on or before day two of their arrival back into the UK – but will not need to quarantine on return (unless they receive a positive result).

Many ‘green list’ countries will continue to place restrictions on UK travellers, including quarantine measures, so passengers are encouraged to check all requirements and FCDO travel advice before they book any foreign travel.

At present, UK tourists can travel to Malta without quarantine on arrival as long as they present a negative PCR test within 72 hours of departure and complete a passenger locator and public health declaration form.

Tourists heading from the UK to the Balearic Islands do not have to provide a negative COVID test on arrival, although some accommodation may require proof of a negative test.

From 04:00 on June 30, people arriving from the new green list of countries and territories will not need to quarantine.

Malta One of the latest countries to be added to the green travel list is Malta. It remains a crossroads of cultures and is a popular tourist destination with stunning seafront scenery and a wealth of history.

Funchal, Madeira (Portugal) From June 30, Madeira will be moved to the green list.

Reykjavik, Iceland Reykjavik on the coast of Iceland is the country's capital and largest city. It offers something for everyone with museums, bars, and a relaxing Blue Lagoon Spa resort.