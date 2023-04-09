News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
17 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
17 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
18 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
19 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
19 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Great scenic walks in and around Sheffield with a pub at the end

Fancy a nice walk somewhere around Sheffield that ends with a trip to the pub? We’ve got you covered with these ideas.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 9th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

These walks in the scenic parts of the city, plus a couple in the Peak District, are mainly on the shorter side, giving you the chance to work up a thirst nicely. Cheers!

The route starts and finishes at The Fox House in Longshaw. The route goes to Burbage Rocks and Upper Burbage Bridge, then up Higger Tor to the Carl Wark Iron Age hillfort and back to the pub, which is open with a reduced garden menu. Book at www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/yorkshire/thefoxhouselongshaw Distance: 4 to 5 miles Time: 2 to 3 hours. Full walk description: trekkingbritain.com

1. Higger Tor and Carl Wark Iron Age Fort

The route starts and finishes at The Fox House in Longshaw. The route goes to Burbage Rocks and Upper Burbage Bridge, then up Higger Tor to the Carl Wark Iron Age hillfort and back to the pub, which is open with a reduced garden menu. Book at www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/yorkshire/thefoxhouselongshaw Distance: 4 to 5 miles Time: 2 to 3 hours. Full walk description: trekkingbritain.com Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Study Sheffield’s industrial past with this walk, starting at Kelham Island Museum. Head east along the River Don's Upper Don Walk to Lady’s Bridge. Cross over and turn left on to Nursery Street. Carry on along Mowbray Street and Neepsend Lane, before crossing the River Don for a second time over Ball Street Bridge. The Kelham Island Tavern and Riverside are both open.

2. Kelham Island stroll

Study Sheffield’s industrial past with this walk, starting at Kelham Island Museum. Head east along the River Don's Upper Don Walk to Lady’s Bridge. Cross over and turn left on to Nursery Street. Carry on along Mowbray Street and Neepsend Lane, before crossing the River Don for a second time over Ball Street Bridge. The Kelham Island Tavern and Riverside are both open. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
This walk starts at Brown House Lane, near the Old Horns pub, and explores Onesmoor, taking in Castle Hill earthworks and great views. This walk is sponsored at bradfield-walkers.org.uk by the Old Horns, which reopens on May 17. Try The Plough in Low Bradfield or Bradfield Brewery pub the Nags Head instead. Length: 3.7 miles. Time: 2 hours

3. Onesmoor from High Bradfield

This walk starts at Brown House Lane, near the Old Horns pub, and explores Onesmoor, taking in Castle Hill earthworks and great views. This walk is sponsored at bradfield-walkers.org.uk by the Old Horns, which reopens on May 17. Try The Plough in Low Bradfield or Bradfield Brewery pub the Nags Head instead. Length: 3.7 miles. Time: 2 hours Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Enjoy great views of the city from the top of this park. Start at Meersbrook Hall, then follow the paths going clockwise around the rest of the park. Finish at the timbered Bishop’s House, one of the city's oldest buildings, before leaving the park and making the short trip to the Cross Scythes pub on Derbyshire Lane, which is first come, first served. Distance: 1 mile. Time: 30-45 minutes

4. Meersbrook Park stroll

Enjoy great views of the city from the top of this park. Start at Meersbrook Hall, then follow the paths going clockwise around the rest of the park. Finish at the timbered Bishop’s House, one of the city's oldest buildings, before leaving the park and making the short trip to the Cross Scythes pub on Derbyshire Lane, which is first come, first served. Distance: 1 mile. Time: 30-45 minutes Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
SheffieldPeak District