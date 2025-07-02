I visited Graves Park, Sheffield’s largest park, tucked away in the southwest of the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite living in the city the past five years, I must admit I have failed to visit many of the parks that are a little further from me.

But on this sweltering day, I finally set aside my excuses and ventured out to explore a corner of the city I’d always overlooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before I got to Graves park, I had a rough idea it would be big - but I didn’t really grasp just how vast and varied it would feel until I was there.

We parked by the animal farm entrance and started our walk from there.

The path leading up through the ravine was stunning, it felt like I’d stepped straight into the countryside, far away from the bustle of the city.

Dean Atkins

The park is a beautiful mix of open green spaces and woodland, with several gentle streams weaving through it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flat, easy-to-follow paths were lined with so many different trees and plants, creating this lovely curtain of greenery overhead.

It was the perfect place for a warm day.

There’s plenty of wide-open grass where you can spread out and sunbathe, but also shady spots to hide from the sun’s heat.

I found a quiet spot by the duck pond, sitting in the shade as time passed slowly.

Dean Atkins

The pond was covered with a blanket of lily pads, adding to the lush green atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I imagined the frogs and fish hiding beneath the leaves, making themselves at home.

After a peaceful rest, I continued my walk towards the cricket fields on the northern side of the park, passing several football pitches along the way.

Nearby, a few alpacas grazed lazily in a field.

This park truly has a bit of something for everyone, and every time I stumbled across a new element, I fell deeper in love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It felt like the kind of place you can keep visiting, and keep discovering, for years to come.

The bushes around were an explosion of colour - deep reds, fresh greens and warm yellows.

Although I’m a bit old to use the playground myself, I could see how perfect it would be for families with kids to burn off some energy.

There’s also a practice golf course, tennis courts and bowling greens, making Graves Park a hub for all kinds of outdoor activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Atkins

Feeling hungry, I stopped at Sophie’s cake and coffee van, run by Sophie herself.

Her independent business felt like a little community gem, right by the tennis courts where I watched players rally back and forth.

A handful of friendly dogs stopped by to say hello, adding to the relaxed vibe.

Before heading back to the car, I swung by the animal farm again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm is free to visit and houses some of the rarest breeds of farm animals in the country, including Tamworth pigs, Highland cattle, Jacob sheep, donkeys, and even a majestic Shire horse.

You can buy a bag of feed for £1.50, which lets you get up close and personal with many of the animals.

It’s not a huge farm, but you could just see how much the kids loved petting and feeding so many animals - with a few baby animals to meet too.

Graves Park was created between 1926 and 1936 by Alderman J. G. Graves to protect this thousand-year-old woodland from development, donating over 100 hectares of parkland to the city.

Today, it offers a wonderful blend of natural beauty and facilities, all so close to Sheffield yet feeling like an escape into nature.