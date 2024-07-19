Grab a bite of the action this summer with Kellogg's best ever savings at Merlin's UK attractions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kellogg’s customers can save more than ever before on a visit to many of Merlin’s UK Attractions this summer, including the LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort, Alton Towers Resort, Thorpe Park, Chessington World of Adventures Resort, the lastminute.com London Eye, Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE Aquariums thanks to a Kellogg’s on pack promotion.

Offering 25 per cent off on up to two online advanced priced tickets, Kellogg’s is collaborating with Merlin to benefit guests visiting attractions any time from 1 July 2024 until 30 June 2025. By booking against the online advanced price versus the previous “On the Gate” price, Kellogg’s customers can now pay as little as £44 for two Alton Towers’ day passes - down from £68 for two in 2023 - making it a huge saving.

Nick Brigden, director of brand partnerships for UK & Europe at Merlin Entertainments said: “We are excited to announce another brilliant partnership with Kellogg’s in 2024. With the summer holidays fast approaching, we know that many customers are looking forward to visiting our attractions for some family fun. This year, we have made a welcome upgrade to the very popular Kellogg’s promotion, offering customers the chance to purchase discounted tickets in advance with a 25% saving from our online advanced prices. We look forward to welcoming Kellogg’s customers and hope that they make some magical memories with us this year!”

The money-saving offer can be redeemed against a fun day out for family and friends at the participating attractions such as The lastminute.com London Eye, The Blackpool Tower and many more across the breadth and length of the UK. No matter where people are based, they can be part of the action for less.

Freya Knight, activation brand manager at Kellanova, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Merlin again to offer cereal and snacks fans a great deal on fun family days out. Offering our best discount yet through our collaboration with Merlin will help people to make the most of summer at prices that we hope mean they can visit again and again. Keeping everyone entertained during the holidays can be challenging as well as costly, which is why we’re proud to offer an even better offer this year.”

Thrill-seekers can use the discounted tickets to ride Nemesis Reborn – 2024’s hotly anticipated opening at Alton Towers Resort – or head to Thorpe Park Resort to experience the UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster - Hyperia!

To bag this high value offer, shoppers need to simply buy a pack of participating Kellogg’s cereals, including Corn Flakes, Coco Pops and Rice Krispies, or snack packs in all major supermarkets now and claim 25 per cent off up to two tickets when you redeem your unique code at merlinmagic.biz/kelloggs and purchase your entry online. Day trippers are advised as there is no code printed inside snack packs, original packaging must be presented at the attraction on your date of visitation alongside the digital ticket.

Adventurers will have to pre-book online to ensure admission to all participating Merlin Entertainments’ attractions by visiting www.merlinmagic.biz/kelloggs at least one day in advance as this incredible offer will not be available at the attraction on the day of their visit.